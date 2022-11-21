SCI-TECHWORLD

‘Global nuclear industry did well despite the pandemic’

NewsWire
0
0

The nuclear industry grew well during the past three years even while the planet was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s nuclear energy major State Corporation Rosatom’s Director General Alexeo Likhachev said on Monday.

In his address at the inauguration of the 12th AtomExpo 2022 Nuclear Spring here, Likhachev said three and half years seperated the nuclear industry and AtomExpo.

He said the AtomExpo will be an important step towards the development of nuclear energy on Earth, in the further development of the possibilities of peaceful atom by mankind.

The ceremony was also attended by IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail

Chudakov and the founder of Africa for Nuclear, specialist in international nuclear communications, and member of Impact Team 2050 Princess Mtombeni.

20221121-213412

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Qualcomm will provide 5G modems for ‘vast majority’ of iPhone 15...

    How excess sugar consumption causes fatty liver

    moto g51 5G unveiled in India for Rs 14,999

    Ford eliminates lease-to-buy option on EVs: Report