The nuclear industry grew well during the past three years even while the planet was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s nuclear energy major State Corporation Rosatom’s Director General Alexeo Likhachev said on Monday.

In his address at the inauguration of the 12th AtomExpo 2022 Nuclear Spring here, Likhachev said three and half years seperated the nuclear industry and AtomExpo.

He said the AtomExpo will be an important step towards the development of nuclear energy on Earth, in the further development of the possibilities of peaceful atom by mankind.

The ceremony was also attended by IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail

Chudakov and the founder of Africa for Nuclear, specialist in international nuclear communications, and member of Impact Team 2050 Princess Mtombeni.

20221121-213412