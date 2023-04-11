BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

NewsWire
0
0

Notebook shipments suffered a large decline in the first quarter of 2023, falling 34 per cent year-on-year to 41.8 million units, as the first three months of this year brought further turmoil to the global PC market.

According to market research firm Canalys, Q1 2023 represents the largest shipment decline for the worldwide PC market this year, with recovery to begin in the second half of this year and gather momentum in 2024.

Desktop shipments performed slightly better, undergoing a 28 per cent decline to 12.1 million units.

“Most of the issues that plagued the industry in the second half of last year have extended into the start of 2023,” said Ishan Dutt, senior analyst.

Channel partners have indicated that their inventory levels have been reducing but remain high in absolute terms.

About 39 per cent of partners surveyed by Canalys in January 2023 reported having more than five weeks of PC inventory, with 18 per cent reporting nine weeks or more.

“Meanwhile, demand across all customer segments remains dampened, with more pressure arising from further interest rate increases in the US, Europe and other markets, where reducing inflation is a top priority,” Dutt added.

The total shipments of desktops and notebooks declined 33 per cent to 54 million units in Q1 2023, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit annual declines.

Lenovo, with a market share of 24 per cent, topped the market for shipments of desktops and notebooks but suffered a large annual decline of 30 per cent, down 12.7 million units.

HP claimed second place, undergoing a less dramatic drop of 24 per cent to 12 million units of shipments.

Third-placed Dell posted shipments of 9.5 million units, down 31 per cent and falling below the 10-million-unit mark for the first time since Q1 2018.

20230411-131003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SEBI needs to act rationally in insider trading verdicts: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

    India to cater 25% of global energy demand growth in next...

    CBI files supplementary charge sheet in DHFL-Yes Bank alleged loan fraud...

    Tharoor seeks to enhance air connectivity