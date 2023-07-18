INDIA

Global PC shipments fall 15% in Q2, Lenovo maintains lead

The global PC shipments saw a 15 per cent decline (year-on-year) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 but rose 8 per cent (quarter-on-quarter), a new report showed on Tuesday.

Lenovo maintained its leading position in PC shipments despite an 18 per cent (year-on-year) decline, while HP and Apple showed solid performance with market share growth, according to Counterpoint Research.

“Although the inventory levels continued to normalise in Q2, another double-digit YoY decline was recorded after the 28 per cent YoY decline in Q1. Therefore, the YoY decline in Q2 can be seen as relatively stabilising the shipment downturn since Q1 2022. Also, the QoQ growth in Q2 was the first since Q1 2022,” said Research Analyst William Li.

Moreover, the report mentioned that HP witnessed a 22 per cent market share, the highest since Q2 2021, while its resilient shipment numbers were a mix of early inventory correction and incremental Chromebook orders.

Dell reported sequential shipment growth in the quarter but a double-digit (year-on-year) decline due to overall demand weakness.

Apple saw a high single-digit (8 per cent) shipment growth when compared to last year.

The growth was largely due to the relatively low Q2 2022 and partially due to new product launches, the report mentioned.

“Though the global PC market shipments saw their first QoQ rise after Q1 2022 in Q2, according to Counterpoint’s Macro Index Tracker, the market may have to experience some turbulence in the second half of this year before seeing the first sunrise.

“Based on our checks, the end demand has picked up to become stronger than OEM shipments (sell-in), which would likely translate into accelerating re-order demand,” Li said.

The report added that the PC market is expected to mildly recover in H2 2023, driven by factors like back-to-school momentum, potential AI-enabled and Arm laptop launches, and increased demand for replacement and Chromebook models.

