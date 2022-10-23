BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Global smartphone sensor market logs $6.4 bn in revenue, Sony leads

NewsWire
0
0

Led by Sony, the global smartphone Image sensor market clocked a total revenue of $6.4 billion in the first half of 2022.

According to the Strategy Analytics report, the market for smartphone image sensors experienced a decline of more than 5 per cent year-over-year in the first half.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions captured the top spot with 44 per cent revenue share, followed by Samsung System and Omnivision in the same period.

Sony, Samsung and Omnivision captured nearly 83 per cent revenue share in the global smartphone image sensor market.

In terms of smartphone multi-camera applications, Image sensors for Depth and Macro applications dropped to 26 per cent share while those for Ultrawide application jumped to 20 per cent share.

“The market for smartphone image sensors witnessed a slowdown in multi-camera adoption owing to declining smartphone demand and inventory within the customer supply chain during the period,” said Jeffrey Mathews, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Sony drove its share in the market with partnerships with leading smartphone OEMs for large-sized and high-resolution image sensor products.

“Moreover, Samsung continued to lead high-resolution demand by supplying 200MP CIS products to customers and Omnivision saw share loss due to pandemic-induced customer disruptions in China,” Mathews noted.

According to Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice, as demand momentum continues to struggle, “OEMs are expected to drive opportunities in positioning smartphones with high-end and premium imaging capabilities”.

“The introduction of flagship smartphones featuring high-resolution cameras provides a short-term improvement for the smartphone image sensor market,” he said.

20221023-114801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhind SP transfer shows Amazon influence on MP govt: CAIT

    Profitability of synthetic yarn makers see steady rise: Crisil

    ICICI Bank reduces home loan interest rate to 6.70%

    ‘Fake news’: FinMin on reported resumption of DA/DR from July