Embracing the dawn of a new season, the Brampton Wolves are all set to reignite their dominance at the third edition of Global T20 Canada 2023, scheduled to take place at the CAA Centre, here, from July 20 to August 6.

In the previous edition of the marquee tournament, the Brampton Wolves were the team to beat, topping the table with nine points in six matches.

While their campaign was derailed in the playoff stages, they established themselves as favourites throughout the tournament. With a replenished squad, the Wolves will be eager to replicate their performance and go the distance this time around with head coach Shane Bond and the legendary ‘turbanator’ Harbhajan Singh at the helm.

Expressing his pleasure at the team combination, the Kiwi legend said,” The player draft was fun but a bit stressful. However, we’ve ended up with a really good squad, one that we have planned for with most of the players we were hoping to get.”

Highlighting a good mix of talent, Bond said,”We have got international players who are really talented. There are few exciting Kiwis with us in the form of veterans Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, and Mark Chapman, who has been playing some every exciting T20 cricket in recent times, and Hussain Talat who is an exciting fast bowling all-rounder, along with Usama Mir.”

The squad is also infused with some of Canada’s finest players.

“We’ve got six Canadian International players, such as the hard-hitting Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema who can go after the ball with big hits, Shahid Ahmadzai the left arm spinner can also contribute with the bat and the pace of Jeremy Gordon is something to watch out. I’m also really looking forward to see the youngsters Rishiv Joshi and Gurpal Singh Sandhu,” said Bond.

Former Indian spinner, Harbhajan also stated his excitement ahead of the tournament.

“I am really excited to be part of the Brampton Wolves and I’m looking forward to see a lot of support coming in for the Wolves,” he said.

The Brampton Wolves will be in action on the July 20, where they will feature in the inaugural fixture of the tournament, taking on the Mississauga Panthers.

Brampton Wolves Squad: Harbhajan Singh, Colin De Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Sinclair Chapman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Usman Khan, Logan Van Beek, Jan Nicolaas Frylinck, Max O Dowd, Jeremy Gordon, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahamdzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu

