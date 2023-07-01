Prepare to be astonished as we unravel the captivating story of Dharmaj, a village nestled in the Anand district of Gujarat. Despite its modest population of only 11,333, this seemingly unassuming village boasts an astonishing feature that sets it apart from the rest – an extraordinary number of over 13 banks!

What could possibly explain this phenomenon? The answer lies in the unwavering dedication and remarkable contributions of its Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). For decades, these enterprising individuals have tirelessly funnelled their hard-earned wealth into the local banks and post offices, amassing a fortune of over Rs 1,000 crore in 2014. Dharmaj has become nothing short of a gold mine, propelling it to the ranks of the richest villages in all of India.

The village exudes opulence and grandeur, evident in the lavish lifestyles of its residents. With more than 3,000 prosperous Patidar families calling Dharmaj their home, luxury has become an everyday spectacle. One can hardly turn a corner without spotting sleek and elegant cars gliding on the village streets. It seems as if every single family in Dharmaj has a connection abroad, with individuals diligently sending money back home, fuelling the village’s prosperity for generations.

But Dharmaj’s incredible story is not an isolated incident. It serves as a shining example of the deep-rooted bond that Gujaratis, especially NRIs, share with their homeland. These individuals exhibit an unwavering commitment to the development and progress of their state. They generously contribute funds to their native villages, embarking on noble endeavours such as constructing schools, libraries, and vital infrastructure projects. The spirit of philanthropy courses through their veins, earning NRIs a revered status among their fellow villagers.

As we witness this tale unfold, we come to understand that Dharmaj is just the tip of the iceberg. Gujaratis, near and far, demonstrate an unbreakable connection to their roots and a resolute dedication to Gujarat’s growth.

In Gujarat elections 2022 approximately 25,000 NRIs from around the world made their way to Gujarat to rally in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is the political support that NRIs bring to the state.

According to the 2019 5-year table ACS Census Data, approximately 20% of all Indians in the United States hail from Gujarat. The data reveals that out of the 4,240,466 Indians residing in the US, approximately 848,093 are Gujaratis. Additionally, recent statistics from Canada indicate that 92,005 individuals speak Gujarati at home.

