Global town square needs transformation: New Twitter CEO

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has sent her first email to the employees with the title “Building Twitter 2.0 Together”, highlighting her boss Elon Musk’s stated intention for the company to be the “global town square” and said that it “needs transformation”.

“From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it,” Yaccarino wrote in the memo on Monday, according to the Verge.

“More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation — to drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.”

She also mentioned that the micro-blogging platform is on “a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication”.

The new Twitter CEO is NBCUniversal’s former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships.

According to Musk, she will be in charge of everything else while he continues to manage Twitter’s engineering and product teams.

Her main task will be rebuilding the platform’s ads business which has collapsed since Musk took over, the report said.

Yaccarino took over as the new Twitter CEO last week, freeing Musk to focus on Tesla and SpaceX, as Twitter’s US ad sales plunged 59 per cent in April and the month of May did not look bright either.

20230613-093605

