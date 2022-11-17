Global wind energy major Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will increase its Indian headcount by over 500 at its second centre in Bengaluru.

According to Siemens Gamesa, the new facility measuring 76,000 sq ft will be home to a work force of more than 500 engineers.

The new centre is one of the three major research & development hubs for Siemens Gamesa globally, the other two being in Spain and Denmark.

In December 2018, the engineering centre was inaugurated with 500 engineers on board and over the last three years, has more than doubled its workforce, adding 600 engineers.

The facility now employs 1,100 engineers and the number is expected to grow further in coming years as renewable momentum builds in the country.

The centre supports global engineering and technology requirements pertaining to software and engineering design for onshore and offshore wind turbines as well as service technology including software systems for wind farm monitoring and control, enhancements towards cybersecurity compliance and digitalisation of business processes.

Going forward, the centre plans to build on new age digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to help create the next generation of wind turbines for Siemens Gamesa.

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 8GW mark.

The company has a blade factory in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai), and an operations and maintenance centre in Red Hills (Chennai).

