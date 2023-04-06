INDIASCI-TECH

GlobalLogic appoints Piyush Jha as MD, Head of India & APAC

NewsWire
0
0

Digital engineering services provider GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, on Thursday, announced the appointment and role change of Piyush Jha to the position of Managing Director (MD) and Head of India and APAC.

“I am stoked to take on the new role of Managing Director and Head of India and APAC regions. With a strong focus on innovation, customer centricity, and employee development, I am confident that we can continue to grow exponentially and provide exceptional value to our clients,” Piyush Jha, Managing Director and Head – India and APAC, GlobalLogic, said in a statement.

Earlier, the position was held by Sumit Sood, who has now been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for GlobalLogic.

“As we continue to move forward, I am excited to take up the role of Chief Operating Officer for GlobalLogic. With the onset of our third decade, we are presented with an exceptional chance to expedite the digital transformation of enterprises, with the support of Hitachi’s remarkable legacy, worldwide presence, and reliable reputation,” he said.

As GlobalLogic’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sood will be responsible for overseeing several key areas, including Global Delivery, TAG and Learning, IT, and global operations for the company.

20230406-141204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Skretting India launches state-of-the-art shrimp and fish feed facility in Surat...

    IMD plans pilot project for using drones for weather observations in...

    SW monsoon rainfall to be normal this year: IMD

    SP, BSP & Cong will be routed out on March 10:...