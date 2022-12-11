ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Glycerin, not booze: Abhilash spills on-set secrets of playing an alcoholic

Actor and host Abhilash Thapliyal, who is currently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s series ‘Faadu’, talked about playing an alcoholic and how he was given a bottle of glycerin for his role.

‘The Aspirants’ actor is playing the character of a poor drunkard Roxy in the web series.

The actor is known for doing films like ‘Dil Juunglee’ starring Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu and shows like ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ and ‘Comedy Circus’.

He appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a special guest along with the team of the web series, including Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

During a conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, when asked if he was given a bottle of alcohol by the producers, he replied: “Yes, I did get a bottle, but that was of glycerin not alcohol.”

Pavail Gulati jokingly added about how Abhilash had a separate budget for glycerin as he never entered the set without glycerin.

Abhilash continued: “My character is an alcoholic but on the other hand, I am a teetotaller. And Ashwiny ma’am was very precise about how the character looked, so I made it a point to personify the look on screen. My character looks very tanned and shabby, he drinks a lot, so even before the wine shop opens, he is waiting at the gate. His eyes have a slight shine so to get that, I used glycerine.”

While complimenting him, co-star Saiyami shared: “Abhilash plays the role of an alcoholic so whenever we used to sit in Pavail’s vanity, people on set would not recognise him and would try to throw him out thinking he is some random man, his look was that realistic.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

