GM of company working for NTPC shot dead in Hazaribagh

A project coordinator-cum-general manager of a company engaged in coal mining work for NTPC at Barkagaon in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district was shot dead by criminals in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 12.30 p.m. Deceased Sharad Babu’s bodyguard Rajendra Prasad also received gunshot injuries and his condition is stated to be critical.

Sharad Babu was a resident of Hyderabad. His family members have been informed about the tragic incident.

As per reports, Sharad Babu was going to his office in his car when two criminals on a motorcycle chased him and showered bullets on him. Sharad Babu died on the spot. The incident took place at a distance of about 200 yards from the site office of NTPC at Barkagaon. The vehicle was being driven by his driver Amarendra Kumar.

Hazaribagh SP Manoj Ratan Chothe, who reached the hospital after getting the information, said that the police are investigating the matter, adding that various roads have been blocked in the district for checking puropses.

The officers and employees of NTPC and the outsourcing companies working for it in Barkagaon and Tandwa are in panic after the incident.

