Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday disconnected three water connections due to non-payment of Rs 2.9 crore.

These include Vipul World Society – Sector 48, Mayfield Garden – Sector 51, and BPTP Countrywide Promoters Pvt Ltd in Sector 102, Gurugram.

“The above 3 licence holders have for a long period not cleared the water supply charges of GMDA for the bulk water supply provided to them by the Authority. Reminder notices have been issued thrice to the concerned builders but no action has been taken from their end.

“The Development Authority has now disconnected their water supply connections which will be resumed on the clearance of the dues. All the beneficiaries of water supply are requested to timely clear the water supply charges of the Authority to avoid any such disconnection of water supply to their colonies,” said Abhinav Verma, Executive Engineer, GMDA.

Currently, GMDA has outstanding payments amounting to Rs 2.88 crore due from 40 licence holders in the city.

Vipul World has a pending amount of Rs 72 lakh while the dues of BPTP Countrywide amount to Rs 1 crore. Other colonisers with such high-value pending dues will soon be issued similar notices for clearance of water supply bills of GMDA.

At present, GMDA is supplying approximately 545-570 MLD of potable water to the city to meet the demands of the residents and further projects are being taken up to augment the water supply in the city shortly.

