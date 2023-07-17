GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has recently signed a Land Lease Agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines Services India Pvt. Ltd (SAESIPL), a subsidiary of Safran, a global leader in aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defence markets with their Headquarters in Paris, France.

As per the agreement, GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL) will lease land to Safran, who will build and operate the Engine MRO facility for LEAP turbofan engines.

Spread across 23.5 acres of the land parcel within the SEZ area of GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park, this facility will occupy around 36,500 sqm of built-up space.

Commenting on this development, Aman Kapoor, CEO GMR Airport Land Development, said, “We are excited to announce that Safran has chosen GMR Industrial Park after a thorough Global assessment and has entered a lease agreement to set up one of the largest Engine MROs in the world. The facility will initially have the capacity to service 100 engines per annum, which will gradually increase, to around 300 engines by 2035. It will also generate ample employment opportunities in the state of Telangana.”

Nicolas Potier, Vice President Support and Services of Safran Aircraft Engines, states, “I extend my congratulations to GMR on being selected to provide the location for our new MRO shop in Hyderabad. This MRO project, which is a significant investment in our future in India, will bring additional key capacity to support the operations of our airlines customers and will also contribute to the extension of the aeronautical ecosystem in the Hyderabad International Airport area.”

The construction of the facility will commence in September 2023. The facility is expected to be handed over in December 2024. This facility in Hyderabad will be the largest MRO center in the Safran Aircraft Engines network.

Operations are set to commence in 2025 and will provide employment to about 1,000 workers at its peak operation capacity.

The facility will adhere to Safran’s most stringent standards for industrial processes and machinery, including cutting-edge technologies like the latest integrated inspection methods and real-time monitoring of the maintenance shop process’s parameters. The new facility will operate on 100 per cent sustainable green energy utilized from the GMR Solar farm.

2023071740570