Go all out, record corrupt officials: Goa Minister to people

Vishwajit Rane, Goa’s Minister for Town and Country Planning (TCP), a sensitive land regulation department, has urged people to “go all out” to trap corrupt officials, claiming it was the “need of the hour”.

In a video message to the people of Goa, Rane also said that he would be releasing a special number dedicated to curbing corruption in the TCP Ministry as well as the Forest Department which is also a part of his portfolio.

“Nobody (should) take bribes and nothing will be entertained in any of my departments. Go all out no problem. You can use your phones, you can use whatever mechanism you want if you feel somebody is trying to exploit you and expose such people. This is the need of the hour,” Rane said.

Rane is the second most senior minister in the cabinet after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“I am going to share a phone number where you can complain about corruption, record (the) voices of people and share it on social media. There will be fear for everybody. Whether it is a person from public life or he is a person on any other front,” he said.

“If he tries to take a bribe then you should make sure that you trap such people and expose them forAthe public. I will be very strict,” Rane added.

The Town and Country Planning Ministry has been at the centre of several controversies related to graft in the past over large-scale conversion of agricultural, orchard land into residential plots.

