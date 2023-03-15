INDIA

Go and meet farmers who are on ‘long march’: Thackeray to Maha govt

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis to go and meet the farmers who are currently on a 175-kms ‘long march’ to Mumbai.

“It’s tragic that the farmers have to undertake such a march in the first place. The farmers are the bread-givers to the nation. Why can’t the government go there to meet and resolve their demands,” an irked Thackeray demanded.

He pointed out how, when in 2019 the farmers had a similar ‘long march’, he had sent his son Aditya Thackeray and other senior leaders to meet the peasants, understand their problems besides helping to arrange food and water for them.

Thackeray recalled how at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, the farmers of the country had ensured that the nation got its fooda and now they deserve help during their crisis.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar also exhorted the state government to meet the agitating farmers and resolve their grievances.

CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole also urged the government to meet the farmers saying that during the last along march’ thousands of women had also participated and suffered serious injuries during the long walk in the blistering sun.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) President’s comments came amid reports of certain differences between the agitating farmers’ leaders and the state government on the details of the proposed meeting with the All India Kisan Samiti (AIKS) leaders, which has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) has thrown its weight behind the 20,000 farmers who started their ‘long march’ – the third in five years – to press for the implementation of their 17-point charter by the government.

The major demands include an ex-gratia of Rs 600/quintal to onion growers and MSP of Rs 2000/quintal for onions from the next season, better remunerative prices for soybean, tur, cotton, green gram, milk, and related issues of ASHA workers, etc.

