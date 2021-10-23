Go First, formerly known as GoAir, on Saturday commenced the first-ever direct international flight service from Srinagar.

Operated on an Airbus A320neo, the maiden flight ‘G8 1595’ departed Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar to Sharjah in the UAE.

The airline will operate four flights every week between Srinagar and Sharjah.

According to the airline, the introduction of direct flight to Sharjah will boost trade and tourism between Srinagar and the UAE.

The airline said that new services will also support growing trade and investment links with both Srinagar and Sharjah.

“We are delighted to be the first airline to connect Jammu & Kashmir with UAE and it bears testimony to our commitment to the region,” Go First Chief Executive Officer, Kaushik Khona, said.

“We believe that this connectivity will be pivotal in bilateral exchange of trade and tourism between the two regions.”

Furthermore, the airline’s direct flights from Sharjah will offer seamless connections to Srinagar and beyond to Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Lee and Mumbai and vice versa.

Recently, Go First operated the first night flight from Jammu following its successful operations of the first night flight from Srinagar.

Go First is the only airline appointed for the cargo movement of horticultural perishable and agricultural produce of state-owned J&K Horticulture Products.

–IANS

rv/vd