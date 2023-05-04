INDIA

Go First directed to issue refunds as it extends flight cancellations

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief, Vikram Dev Dutt has directed Go First to provide refunds to passengers who have booked tickets on the airline’s cancelled flights within the time frame prescribed by the regulations.

Meanwhile, Go First has also responded to the DGCA’s show cause notice, which was issued on Tuesday after the airline cancelled flights without any prior notice due to a lack of funds and its voluntary bankruptcy filing.

In response, the airline stated that it is working to provide refunds or rescheduling options for passengers who have already booked to fly with them.

According to a DGCA official, Go First informed the DGCA that they have filed an application under Section 10 of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The airline also stated that it has suspended scheduled flight operations for three days starting from Wednesday and will take further action based on the outcome of the application before the NCLT.

After examining Go First’s response, the DGCA chief issued an order under the current regulations instructing the airline to process refunds for passengers within the prescribed timelines.

The DGCA official added that the organisation is committed to reducing passenger inconvenience caused by Go First’s sudden decision to suspend operations without any prior notice.

Go First has extended the cancellation of its flights until May 9, following its voluntary bankruptcy filing.

The airline had initially cancelled flights on Wednesday and Tursday, but it subsequently extended the cancellation to Friday.

