Go First (formerly GoAir) on Wednesday inducted the 55th Airbus A320neo aircraft into its fleet of next generation aircraft.

Go First had placed firm orders for delivery of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft as part of its expansion plan.

With this induction, Go First’s fleet now comprises 60 aircraft, of which 55 are A320neo while five are A320ceo. In line with the airline’s strategic growth plan, the aircraft induction will aid the growing demand on its existing and new routes.

The aircraft comes with an innovative space-flex configuration coupled with aerodynamic improvements. Helping reduce fuel burn and emissions, the Airbus A320neo is environment-friendly and is equipped to provide enhanced passenger comfort.

Go First intends to offer a combination of affordable airfares, a spotless flying experience, and on-time performance to the fliers, said an airline spokesperson.

Commenting on the new aircraft induction, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said, “It’s a celebratory moment for us as we welcome the 55th aircraft into our fleet. This is a milestone that reflects our growth as we continue to expand and advance amid the uncertain supply chain across the industry. The entire Go First team has worked extremely hard to reach where it is today, and we are committed to provide the finest flying experience to the passengers.”

“The majority of our fleet is predominantly fuel-efficient A320neo aircraft, which are 17 to 20 per cent more fuel-efficient than the A320ceo aircraft with the lightest configuration,” he added.

Owing to the network expansion plan, Go First has also commenced operations in new international and domestic routes.

Go First has also received confirmation from Pratt and Whitney for delivery of serviceable engines soon, and the same will be put into service by the year-end.

20221130-203203