Go First passengers create ruckus over suspension of flights

Passengers of Go First created a ruckus at the Patna airport on Wednesday after the Wadia group-owned airline suspended all its flight for three days from May 3 to May 5.

On Tuesday, the airline had said that it has filed for insolvency resolution as it can no longer continue to meet its financial obligations, blaming US company Pratt & Whitney’s “faulty engines” for grounding of 50 per cent of its fleet.

Go First operates five daily flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from the Patna airport, which were all cancelled on Wednesday. Besides Patna, the airline also operates daily flights to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from the Ranchi airport which were also cancelled on Wednesday, and the flights will remain suspended till May 5.

“I reached the Patna airport on time to catch a flight. But Go First officials informed us about the cancellation of flights till May 5. They did not share the news with us in advance,” said Raj Kumar Singh, a passenger.

“We sincerely apologise to our loyal customers,” the airline said in a statement.

