Low-cost carrier Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has ferried 63 oxygen concentrators to Delhi from Mumbai to be distributed across the state.

According to the airline, these concentrators have been provided by IPL franchise ‘Punjab Kings’, which has tied up with ‘Round Table India’ for distributing oxygen concentrators to patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

“These concentrators are given free of charge to the patients and after use, they are properly sterilised or sanitised and given to other patients,” the airline said in a statement.

“By using the concentrators, patients do not have to depend on oxygen cylinders or go to hospitals for oxygen beds. This means that cylinders and hospital beds can be used for patients with severe Covid symptoms,” it added.

Last month, the airline had ferried oxygen concentrators to Patna, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ahmedabad.

Recently, the company announced its drive to vaccinate all its employees and bear the cost for the same.

–IANS

