Airline company Go First, formerly known as GoAir, on Thursday said it has administered vaccines to 2,506 employees across the country, or around 60 per cent, under its vaccination programme, rolled out last month.

The airline is aiming to vaccinate all its employees by the end of June, subject to rules and regulations as well as the availability of vaccine.

So far, 2,473 employees have been given the first dose, whereas 33 have taken their second jab.

“We initiated the vaccination drive on priority, and I am happy that we have achieved over 50 per cent vaccination within a month,” Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said.

“We are committed towards the safety and welfare of our employees and, circumstances permitting, we will have vaccinated every employee by end of this month.”

–IANS

