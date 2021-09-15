GO train service to Southwestern Ontario is expanding with weekday trips between London and Toronto. The new service will also connect customers to Stratford and St. Marys using GO Transit services.

Beginning October 18, Metrolinx will provide weekday GO train trips between London and Union Station in Toronto. The pilot project will include one trip leaving from London in the early morning, and one return trip in the evening. The new service will extend beyond GO Transit’s Kitchener line and also include stops in St. Marys and Stratford.

The trip from London to Toronto’s Union Station will take approximately four hours. From London to Kitchener will take approximately two hours.

The province says it is working closely with VIA Rail and CN to extend service and explore ways to improve the speed and frequency of passenger rail service.

Ticket pricing has not yet been finalized, though Mulroney says there will be three different fares depending on if a traveller is headed to St. Marys, Stratford, or Toronto.

Unlike on VIA Rail, passengers on the GO Train will not be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New health and safety protocols implemented to keep passengers safe include more space between chairs and seats, dividers between the seats, and hand sanitizers on the train.