GO Transit set to increase service in September

As more and more businesses open, GO Transit is planning for the expected rise in the number of riders. Metrolinx announced it will increase service in September on GO Transit routes as part of the reopening of Ontario.

The company says the changes on its rail and bus lines are the most significant in its history.

Metrolinx says service will change on most of its routes as schools and workplaces reopen.

However, while GO Transit is inching toward normal, passengers will have to deal with mandatory face masks while in transit which will be an uncomfortable reminder that things are still not normal.

Metrolinx says it has also installed new wayfinding signs and seat dividers on many vehicles to provide more protection while travelling.

Meanwhile passengers should prepare for the possibility that they could be exposed to a passenger on the bus or train with coronavirus and in that case, they would need to self-isolate or get themselves tested.