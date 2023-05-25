The Goa police have arrested as many as 73 drug peddlers in the past four months in connection with 60 cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to sources, during the raids carried out between January and April, around 67 Kg drugs were seized in several areas of the coastal state, mostly in the vicinity of beaches.

“This seizure is valued at crores of rupees. We are tracking up the cases systematically and trying to clamp down the chain of drug peddlers. There is involvement of foreign nationals, people from other states and even locals,” a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

As per official records, 168 cases in 2017, 222 cases in 2018, 219 cases in 2019, 148 cases in 2020 , 121 cases in 2021, and 154 cases in 2022 have been registered under the NDPS Act.

Goa is increasingly known as a narco-tourism hotspot and many arrive in the coastal state with the intention of “trade” and “consumption”.

In 2020, the BJP government in the state was reportedly considering legalising the cultivation of marijuana or cannabis for medicinal purposes. However, in the wake of stiff opposition, the plan was shelved.

Meanwhile, the Drug Disposal Committee of Goa Police in the last four years has disposed of 101.993 kgs of narcotics, after the final disposal of the cases by the court.

Official records say that the disposed drugs include charas, ganja, LSD, cocaine, ecstasy tablets, MDMA powder, heroin, brown sugar, and opium.

The Goa government had formed the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Disposal Committee for disposal of seized narcotic drugs by the police department in 2010.

The methodology adopted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Goa is screening of consumers followed by medical examination through blood samples and urine samples.

There is no specific time frame for the destruction of drugs. After the final disposal of the case by the court, the concerned court passes the order for disposal of seized narcotic drugs. Accordingly, the drugs are disposed as per the notification of Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, New Delhi and the committee after verifying the drugs, destroys in the incinerator at Goa Medical College at Bambolim and Biotic Waste Solution plant at Kundaim,” the sources said.

