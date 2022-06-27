The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Goa boycotted the training session organised by the Goa Legislature Secretariat at a five-star resort alleging it was wrong to allow an ideologically-biased outfit and said that help of an RSS-backed NGO was not required.

The training workshop for MLAs was organised by Goa Legislative Assembly in association with Pune-based ‘Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini’ organisation.

AAP legislators Capt. Venzy Viegas from Benaulim and Cruz Silva from Velim, both from South Goa, boycotted the two-day training session.

“Organisation chosen to provide the training is a propaganda agency of the BJP, and it was wrong of the Secretariat to allow an ideologically-biased outfit to be involved in such an important session of the state legislative assembly, expenditure of which paid by taxpayer’s money,” the AAP in a press statement said.

The AAP also criticised the expenditure and efforts on the session, pointing out that in 2017, a similar training session was held for just one-day, that too at the assembly complex itself and not in a five star hotel.

“The agency which did the training then, PRS India, is an independent and respected name in legislative research and political transparency,” AAP further said.

Viegas said that the Legislature Department already has well-trained staff which does not require the help of an RSS-backed NGO (Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini) in conducting such training.

“Well-trained staff of the legislature department have been proactively helping MLAs through the procedures of the house,” he said, adding that the same staff would have provided better orientation to MLAs.

He questioned why the program was held in a five-star resort when the state has an Assembly complex that is well equipped.

