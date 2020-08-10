Goa AAP slams ‘unholy nexus’ between Congress, BJP

Panaji, Aug 10 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa on Monday held a street protest in the state capital against last week’s induction of two sons of former Chief Minister and sitting Congress MLA Ravi Naik into the BJP.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, Goa AAP general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar said that the “political games” during the ongoing spike in Covid-19 cases was costing the state dearly.

“Both parties have cheated Goa. Despite being the single largest party after the 2017 elections, the Congress sold their MLAs to BJP, allowing BJP to form an illegitimate government against the mandate of the people,” Padgaonkar said.

Last week, Ritesh and Roy, two sons of Congress MLA from Ponda assembly constituency Ravi Naik, joined the BJP causing a minor political stir. The duo was inducted into the party on August 6.

The AAP has maintained that the “unholy alliance” between the two parties was costing the state and its people dearly, especially during the ongoing pandemic. Goa is currently witnessing a swift escalation of Covid-19 cases, with 506 persons testing positive, “the highest yet”, on Sunday alone.

“We condemn this unholy alliance, where MLAs and workers of the Congress are being taken into the BJP lock stock and barrel at a time when the state is facing a pandemic which has reached serious proportions,” Padgaonkar said.

Since the 2017 state assembly elections, 13 Congress MLAs have quit the opposition party and joined the BJP.

