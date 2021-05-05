Alarmed by more that 200 Covid-related deaths in four days, the Goa government has evolved a new SOP for treatment of Covid patients in the state, by admitting infected persons who do not need external administration of oxygen to “step-up” hospitals, where they will be monitored by medical professionals.

The new procedure which was evolved during a discussion with key health department officials late on Tuesday, will be introduced across several primary health centres on Wednesday.

The biggest “step-up” facility will first be created at the Dr. Shama Prasad Mukherjee stadium, which was designated as a Covid care centre.

“Patients who do not require oxygen can be kept (there) and treatment can be given. Two more step up hospitals in Chicalim and Cansaulim will be operational by May 5. Also such hospitals can be set up one in each block, at Pernem, Bicholim, Valpoi, Canacona and Curchorem,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Wednesday.

Over the last four days, 204 patients died in the state due to Covid-19 related complications. A significant number of the deaths, Sawant maintained, was on account of late admission to health facilities, a lacuna which will be addressed if patients are monitored at the step-up facilities.

Sawant said that deputy collectors had been directed to assess and take initiative to set up step-up facilities across Goa.

“The doctors of the concerned public health centres and community health centres will come together to operate such hospitals. Collectors and Deputy Collectors will arrange the logistics for setting up such hospitals and also ambulances or school buses for transportation of patients,” Sawant said.

Sawant also said that Covid positive persons in home isolation would also be kept under strict supervision in order to monitor their health and would be shifted to step-up hospitals early, at the first sign of deterioration of health.

Goa currently has 26,731 active Covid cases, while 1,372 persons have died due to Covid-19 related complications in the state. In all 1,00,902 persons have tested positive in Goa so far.

