Goa announces relief package for 19,000 construction workers

Panaji, March 28 (IANS) Nearly 19,000 registered construction workers in Goa will get a monetary package as well as a one-time relief in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Goa’s Labour Minister Jennifer Monserrate said here on Saturday.

“As an emergency measure, all registered construction workers will get 15-day wages of a semi-skilled workers under the Goa Building and Other Construction (GOBC) Workers Welfare Board Assistance Scheme,” Monserrate said.

“We have also decided to sanction Rs 4,000 as one-time relief to all GBOC workers. This shall benefit another 4,000 eligible labourers. I hope this support may help them tide over this calamity with dignity,” she said.

All money transfer would be done through direct debit transfer, without necessitating the need for any application from workers, she added.

