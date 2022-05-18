Goa Archives and Archaeology Minister Subhash Phal Dessai said on Wednesday that his department will consult experts and historians for discovery of ‘Shivling’ and restoration of religious places in the state.

On Tuesday, Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar had said that just like the reported discovery of a Shivling in the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, similar Shivling could also be potentially found in the religious places in Goa.

“We will definitely look into it; if there are any such sites, we will consult experts and historians to evaluate the matter,” Dessai said.

He said that if Sudin Dhavalikar has information in this regard, he can share them with the archaeology department.

The BJP-led coalition government has set aside Rs 20 crore for restoration of temples, which were destroyed during the Portuguese regime in Goa.

“I will personally visit some places having archaeological importance and identify the religious sites (belonging to Hindus, Catholics and Muslims) for restoration,” Dessai said.

