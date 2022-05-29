Congratulatory messages poured in for Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastao di Rosario Ferrao for being chosen as one of the 21 new Cardinals by Pope Francis on Sunday.

“Congratulations to His Grace, The Most Rev. Filipe Neri Ferrao, Archbishop of #Goa & #Daman, on being chosen as one of the 21 new Cardinals by His Holiness, Pope Francis. A proud moment for us #Goans as one of our own has been recognised on such a spiritual level through his devotion and service to the Almighty and the People,” Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho tweeted.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said in his message, “It is a proud moment for the state of Goa as Rev. Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao is one of the 21 Cardinals appointed by Pope Francis. A delightful news indeed for the people of the state of Goa.”

MLA Joshua Desouza tweeted, “Hearty congratulations to His Grace Most Rev. Filipe Neri Ferrao, Archbishop of #Goa & #Daman on being one of the prelates elevated to the rank of Cardinal by His Holiness, Pope Francis. Truly a proud moment for all Goans and the entire Christian community.”

“Hearty Congratulations to His Grace, The Most Rev. Filipe Neri FerrA¿o, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, on being selected by His Holiness, Pope Francis, as one of the 21 new Cardinals. He has made Goa proud through his continuous and devout service to God and the people,” former MLA Glen Ticlo tweeted.

20220529-210009