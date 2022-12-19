Supporters of Argentina in Goa and foreigners on a visit to the coastal state celebrated the victory of the Lionel Messi-led team in FIFA World Cup Final 2022.

Supporters of Argentina and France had gathered in restaurants, where they watched the match on big screens and also in other public places where projectors were put up.

After the match, many of Argentina supporters celebrated the victory in beach areas and other places.

Football lovers also congratulated the winning team Argentina on social media.

Speaking to IANS, football legend Padma Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar said that it was one of the most exciting World Cup finals.

He praised the performance of Lionel Messi, the captain of Argentina, who was confirmed as the best player at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“I feel the way the match was played, it is like god stood with Argentina. Messi carried the team to win the world cup. He has leadership and showed to the world that he is the true leader and it is a great moment for him. He is among the greats in the world,” Sankhwalkar said.

He said that he fully enjoyed the final of the FIFA world cup.

Alison Morenas, a football lover who manages a restaurant in South Goa said that the match was fabulous and the guests who visited his restaurant enjoyed it.

“Many foreign tourists also watched the match in the restaurant. Most of them were supporters of Argentina. After the match, there was a huge celebration,” Morenas told IANS.

Football fans in Goa showed their passion for their favorite team by face painting and wearing the jersey of their favourite team during the world cup.

Every time, FIFA World Cup elevates the mood of the football lovers to a higher level, which was also seen in bars and restaurants and clubs, where large projector screens were put up.

Not only the restaurants, but some sports clubs also make arrangements to watch the football games on the big screens.

Goa has many restaurants in the coastal area, wherein people flock to cheer for their favourite teams.

Goa has a rich history of football games, which was played by Portuguese here and later in 1923, the first international match in India — British vs Portugal, was hosted by Goa.

Since then Goans got encouragement in this game and after liberation it got a major boost through the tournaments organised in the coastal state.

After the liberation of Goa, the ‘Bandodkar Golden trophy’ was organised from 1962 to 1970, which gave a major boost to footballers.

Since then, Churchill Brothers, Sesa Football Academy, Vedanta Football Academy, Dempo Football Academy and other football clubs have helped to encourage football players at national and international levels.

