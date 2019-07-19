Goa Assembly condoles Sheila Dikshit’s death

Panaji, July 22 (IANS) The Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiero said Dikshit was the “grand old lady” of Delhi who contributed immensely to the national capital’s infrastructure.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai said Dikshit was lovingly referred to as the “neighbourhood aunty” and that her contribution through “participative” governance through her innovative local governance module ‘Bhagidari’ would be remembered.

“We need to adopt this model in Goa,” Sardesai added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Dikshit, who had served as Chief Minister of Delhi for three terms, was a “popular leader”.

Dikshit died on July 20 in the national capital due to a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

