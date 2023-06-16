The monsoon session of Goa Legislative Assembly will commence from July 18 and conclude on August 10, officials said.

The officials of the Goa Legislative Assembly informed IANS that the monsoon session will begin from July 18. “There will be 18 sitting of the monsoon session, which will conclude on August 10,” the officer said.

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had said on Tuesday that the opposition will get enough time to discuss the state’s issues during the monsoon session of the House.

“This session will be lengthy, which would give enough time to opposition benches to discuss the issues facing the state,” Tawadkar said.

On many occasions, the opposition parties in Goa have alleged that the ruling party suppresses their voice by curtailing the duration of the Assembly session.

There are seven opposition MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Earlier in March, the opposition parties had slammed the BJP government for curtailing the five-day budget session to four days on account of ‘Ram Navami’ celebrations.

20230616-171203