Goa babus can work from home if family members test Covid positive

Panaji, June 19 (IANS) Employees of the Goa government and aided bodies can work from home, if a family member is detected with Covid-19, according to an order issued by the state government’s general administration department on Friday.

The order issued by undersecretary General Administration department Shripad Arlekar, also states that once permitted to work from home by respective head of department, the government servant should be available to his superiors via phone and internet. The step has been taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, where the tally of active Covid cases has reached nearly 600.

“Taking in view the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, it is hereby advised that the employees working in state government, semi-government departments, whose any of family members staying with them is detected with Covid-19 positive, shall refrain from attending office until the test report of such family member is declared negative by the concerned medical authority,” the order states.

“The employees working from home in pursuance to above shall be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times. They shall attend office, if called for and if any exigency of work demands,” it also adds.

Over the last two weeks, several government servants including health department workers as well as police officials have also tested positive for Covid-19 in the state.

