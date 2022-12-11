The Bombay High Court’s direction to take action against those playing loud music after 10 p.m. has brought relief to the residents of coastal state Goa. However, the entertainment industry has expressed the fear of losing business because of this restriction.

Goa, which is also known for music, has many musical bands and DJs, who perform in the coastal areas of this tourist state during night time.

A sound engineer, on condition of anonymity, said that the order will impact the entertainment industry. However, it is good for the locals, who were suffering.

“Those who organise music programs in the open air, shacks and at other places in the coastal areas hire musical bands and sound engineers. Earlier we used to join in the evening and had no fixed time to wrap up. Now at least we start early and close by 10 p.m.,” he said.

“On the one hand this move has given relief to the people living in the coastal areas, but it will affect tourism as tourists visiting the state want to party till late night,” he added.

According to him, the nightlife of Goa which attracts tourists, will be greatly affected by this move.

Irked with the noise pollution, residents of many coastal areas have spoken out against the playing of music till late at night.

In the last couple of days, the police have started to crack down on noise pollution in the coastal belt, giving respite to the people residing in the area. At many places even panchayat members were seen visiting the shacks and clubs to check on noise pollution.

To see that the High Court’s direction is adhered to, the Goa police have formed a three-member ‘Flying Squad’ in an effort to curb noise pollution at night.

The move comes after the High Court ordered action against those playing loud music after 10 p.m. in the coastal belt.

According to North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, they have taken all measures to crack down on noise pollution.

“We have given instructions to the police to comply with the direction of the High Court and take action. We have constituted a flying squad of three members, comprising Superintendent of Police, Police Inspector and Sub Inspector, who directly take complaints and do surprise checks and take action,” Valsan said.

He said that at night they keep a check through patrolling. “We also have a specific control room to entertain these complaints,” Valsan said.

Sources said that with various nightclubs operating in the coastal belt of North Goa, the police have become more vigilant to comply with the court order as they would be held responsible for not taking action.

Mahesh Patil, chairman, Goa State Pollution Control Board, told IANS that their team visits the sites, whenever the police seek their help.

“Wherever the Collector asks for noise pollution to be monitored, we go and report it,” Patil said. “We assist them in reporting. As per law parties should not take place after 10 p.m. Police check such cases and if they require our support they contact us. Then we measure the noise. We have all the equipment to measure noise pollution.”

Sources informed that along with the police, even the Pollution Control Board has become vigilant after the High Court’s direction and leaves no stone unturned to take action against law breakers.

