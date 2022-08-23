INDIASCI-TECH

Goa bar row: Delhi HC seeks response of Smriti Irani on Twitter’s plea

NewsWire
0
1

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Union Minister Smriti Irani’s response to tech giant Twitter’s plea for clarification on removing links of defamatory content against her and her daughter in relation to the recent bar controversy.

Earlier, the high court had directed the microblogging site to do away with those web links which contains allegations of three Congress leaders that Irani and her daughter were running an illegal bar in the BJP-ruled Goa.

Twitter said it is only bound to take down similar content which is found to be defamatory on being provided with URLs by Irani. It also sought clarity on the matter as the case is against Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’ Souza, who have leveled the allegations.

Issuing notice on the petition, Justice Mini Pushkarna granted two weeks’ time to the respondents to reply in the matter.

As per the earlier court verdict delivered on July 29, the web links containing all the defamatory remarks against Irani and daughter on Google, and social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have to be disabled.

Last month, the high court also issued notice on a plea by internet companies Google (YouTube) and Twitter seeking details of URLs and web links of objectionable comments made against the Union Minister and her daughter.

In the July 29 order, the court had observed that “neither the restaurant nor the land on which the restaurant exists is owned by the plaintiff or her daughter. Even the show-cause notice issued by the government of Goa is not in the name of the plaintiff or her daughter. All these facts have also been affirmed in the affidavit submitted by the plaintiff”.

The same judge had said: “I am of prima facie view that slanderous and libellous allegations have been levelled against the plaintiff without verifying the actual facts. Great injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff and her family in view of the various tweets and re-tweets which followed the press conference held by defendant No. 1, 2 and 3 (Ramesh, Khera, D’Souza).”

“Defendant No. 1 to 3 (Congress leaders) have conspired with each other and other individuals and organisations to launch a tirade of false, scathing and belligerent personal attack on the plaintiff and her daughter with a common motive to malign, defame and injure the reputation, moral character and public image of the plaintiff and her daughter,” Justice Pushkarna added.

20220823-194801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New bridge over Ganga to reduce distance between Munger-Begusarai: Gadkari

    Rajasthan students stuck in Ukraine seek govt support

    Sisodia reiterates conspiracy as charges dropped in CS assault case

    Steep rise in ear infections with onset of monsoon