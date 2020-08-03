Canindia News

Goa BJP asks workers to mark Aug 5 Ayodhya event

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Panaji, Aug 3 (IANS) The Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), here on Monday, urged party workers to ensure that all temples in the state were lit up on August 5 to mark the ‘Bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing the media, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade said party workers should also burst crackers and perform ‘aarti’ at temples to celebrate the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple.

“I urge party workers to perform ‘aarti’ and burst crackers near temples to celebrate the occasion,” he added.

–IANS

maya/sdr/pcj

