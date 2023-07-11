INDIA

Goa BJP chief files nomination for Rajya Sabha

BJP State president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Tuesday filed his nomination for lone Rajya Sabha seat of Goa.

Sadanand Tanavade, former BJP MLA, speaking to reporters thanked his party and leaders for declaring his name as candidate for the Rajya Sabha member. “I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national President J. P. Nadda and others for declaring my name as candidate,” Tanavade said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with other MLAs supporting BJP were present on the occasion.

Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Goa will be held on July 24, as the term of the current member, BJP leader, Vinay Tendulkar will expire on July 28.

A notification regarding the election date was issued by Namrata Ulman, the Returning Officer and Secretary of Goa Legislative Assembly.

In the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 33 seats (including support of five MLAs), while seven are from the opposition.

The BJP has 28 MLAs and support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents.

While the Congress has three MLAs, AAP has two and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) have one each.

Congress is yet to declare the name of their candidate.

2023071137371

