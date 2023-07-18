BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade was on Tuesday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Goa.

Former MLA Tanavade had filed his nomination for lone Rajya Sabha seat of Goa on July 11.

However, Opposition parties including Congress, AAP, Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward in joint statement had said that they will not fight the Rajya Sabha election.

Thus, after the process BJP candidate was declared as winner on Tuesday. Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Goa was scheduled on July 24, as the term of the current member, BJP leader, Vinay Tendulkar will expire on July 28.

Namrata Ulman, the Returning Officer and Secretary of Goa Legislative Assembly, on Tuesday handed over the ‘ Certificate of Election’ to Sadanand Tanavade.

In the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 33 seats (including support of five MLAs), while seven are from the opposition.

The BJP has 28 MLAs and support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents.

While the Congress has three MLAs, AAP has two and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) have one each.

“I am happy to announce that I have been elected as the Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, unopposed! I am deeply humbled and grateful for the trust and confidence bestowed upon me by the people of Goa and my fellow colleagues,” Tanavade tweeted.

