Alleging that the Goa government is practicing ‘Mission Total Commission’ formula in the state by harassing PWD contractors, Congress has stated that it will write to ‘Competition Commission of India’ to investigate corruption involved.

AGPCC General Secretary Vijay Bhike on Saturday addressed a press conference in Congress House and said that “total commission” BJP government is engaged in corruption since last many years.

“People of Karnataka have shown the door to the BJP MLAs because of rampant corruption, which was known as ’40 per cent Sarkar’. In Goa it is ‘Mission total commission’, Bhike said.

He alleged that PWD office and Chief Ministers office is involved in demanding ‘commission’ from PWD contractors.

“PWD contractors invest their own money to get the work done. However, they are harassed. PWD Minister’s PA takes commission for the tender process. Chief Ministers office also does same thing. Tender rules are flouted for the sake of commission,” he said.

Bhike said that departments of government have gone on silent mode. “PWD works are in slow pace. Only corruption is taking place. Here only “bags” are exchanged. On field no work is seen in completion mode. Due to this people are suffering,” Bhike said.

He said that they will write to Competition Commission of India to investigate all these alleged corruption taking place in PWD and harassment met to contractors.

“Government should give clarification on this. Why central agencies are not investigating such things, where they can nab many persons involved in corruption,” Bhike questioned.

He said that no sooner the rain starts pouring in Panaji, corruption of Smart City projects will be exposed.

As contractors give commission, they are forced to do sub standard work and use domestic cooking gas for welding purposes to save money.

20230520-135602