Goa BJP minister alleges substandard work carried out under ‘Smart City’ project

Not only the opposition, but now Panaji BJP MLA and Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate has alleged that ongoing work of Panaji ‘Smart City’ is sub-standard.

“I hope I am wrong. But the work of Smart City is substandard,” Monserrate speaking to reporters said.

The Congress on many occasions had criticised the BJP government over the alleged sub-standard work carried out for the ‘Smart City’ project.

“I am just waiting and watching. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has taken charge… My concern is that people should not suffer. I have not interfered because one consultant has been paid Rs 8 crore. I believe he should have been under supervision of PWD. Everyone is trying to wash their hands of it,” Monserrate said.

“I don’t say whether the consultant for the project has failed or not. (This factor) we will come to know during monsoon season. I feel that substandard work of Smart City is going on. I had done inspection at some places and that work was not up to the standard. When consultancy is there and crores of rupees are spent on them, it is their job to deliver,” BJP leader Monserrate said.

“I am not a technical person. Let us see what will happen. There should be some supervising authority to monitor the work. There should be a local person to see the work. One should be aware if sewage water is getting mixed with potable water. Quality of the work is not up to the standard. However, if everything goes smoothly (in future), then it is fine,” he added.

A day after Congress dared Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to come to the Goa capital to review the ‘Smart City’ project, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday night inspected the work and said that it will not be paused, but will continue in rainy season.

The Panaji city has been dug up to lay a new sewerage network, along with to create new storm water drains, underground utility lines and shift power lines underground.

20230524-162202

