Goa BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Tuesday expressed concern over the ammonia leak reported at Berth no-8 in the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) and said that safety measures are not taken during its transportation.

“Ammonia is a ticking time bomb in Mormugao as the storage tanks are in the close vicinity of residential areas which need to be shifted and action has to be taken on illegal transportation of Ammonia,” Amonkar said.

“I may be forced to come with people on roads and stop transportation of Ammonia totally if the illegal transportation is not stopped,” he said.

Amonkar who rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation said that Ammonia is a dangerous product and he has been constantly demanding that mock drills be conducted to check the safety parameters and disaster preparedness.

“It is by the grace of God that the leakage from the ship has been controlled and there was no major casualty but in case of an emergency, who would be responsible,” Amonkar questioned.

“This cargo of ammonia is a time bomb and will keep the people in constant fear. I also want to tell the MPA not to get such dangerous cargo in the port which can put lives of people in danger. The ammonia transportation done here is also illegal as they don’t observe any safety while they move on roads,” he said.

“We will be forced to come on roads with the people if the illegal transportation doesn’t stop. I am not against any business but the companies dealing with Ammonia should not take people for granted,” he said.

