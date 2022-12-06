INDIA

Goa BJP MLA Lobo seeks action against illegal dance bars

Claiming that dance bars in his constituency Calangute are promoting touts and creating nuisance which also tarnish the image of Goa, BJP MLA Michael Lobo has sought the government’s intervention to curb the illegal activities.

In his letter to Chief Minister and Director General of Police, Lobo has appealed to take immediate action against touts, pimps, anti-social elements, who are promoting illegal businesses, by misleading, cheating and harassing tourists.

“There are various illegal clubs, dance bars, massage parlours operating in Calangute area and there are various touts and pimps who are operating and promoting all types of illegal businesses,” the letter stated.

In the past few days, he said that numerous incidents of touts cheating tourists of large amount of money by making false promises were reported.

“Touts are a major nuisance in Calangute village. These touts are mainly employed by the dance bars, clubs and massage parlours, wherein their main criminal motive is to promote drugs and prostitution and also cheating and extorting money and other valuables from the innocent tourists,” the letter further said.

“Anti-social elements, touts, pimps are taking the tourists to isolated places and looting them. Touts and pimps are also moving freely showing pictures of girls available at some dance bars. Women are feeling insecure to move out of their houses. Instances of local girls being harassed, confronted by touts soliciting favours have been reported,” it read.

“These illegal activities and negative tourism is against the traditional Goan culture. In addition, it is tarnishing the name and reputation of our Calangute village. The young boys and girls from Calangute and neighbouring villages are also being exposed to this unethical and illegal business which might prove to be detrimental to their overall upbringing,” the letter further stated.

According to Michael Lobo, various incidents go unreported as most of the tourists hesitate to complaint since they are here to enjoy their holiday, do not prefer to waste time and energy at the Police stations. “But these tourists take bad image of Goa along with them and this fact is evident from the bad reviews and feedback which are reflecting on social media,” Lobo said.

