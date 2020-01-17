Goa BJP seeks Rs 1,300 cr from Finance Commission

Panaji, Jan 23 (IANS) The ruling BJP in Goa on Thursday made a pitch for financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore from the 15th Finance Commission, primarily to boost the state’s sagging tourism and mining sectors which have seen a downturn over the last few years.

In a representation submitted to members of the Commission who are in Goa to meet industry stakeholders and leaders of political parties, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade also sought financial aid for development of agriculture and better waste management facilities.

“Keeping in view the mining crisis, decline in tourism and in order to empower Zilla Panchayats and to boost agriculture and waste management disposal, we demand that an immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,300 crore to the state of Goa may kindly be favourably considered for the current financial year,” Tanavade said.

Out of the Rs 1,300 crore sought, Tanavade said an infusion of Rs 300 crore was necessary to implement welfare schemes for people dependent on the industry impacted by the two Supreme Court-directed bans.

“The government is making all efforts for resumption of mining activities in the state. In addition various schemes have been implemented by the state government for the welfare of mining-affected people. Hence, it is requested that necessary steps may be taken to resume mining activities to reduce the unemployment rate and also to contribute towards the state exchequer,” the representation said.

