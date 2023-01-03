With a view to press its demand before the Central government of withdrawing approval given to Karnataka’s DPR of the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project on Mhadei, the Goa BJP unit has decided to start ‘Signature Campaign’ in the coastal state, a senior BJP leader said.

Addressing a press conference, BJP State President Sadanand Tanawade said that approval to the said DPR on Mhadei will affect five talukas and five Wildlife sanctuaries of Goa.

“We will start a Signature campaign across Goa to save Mhadei,” Tanawade said.

“People of the state have started to vent anger over the approval of DPR. All feel that it is a one sided decision (by the Central Water Commission) and it is injustice to Goa. Our five talukas namely Sattari, Bicholim, Bardez, Tiswadi and Pernem will be affected if water is diverted,” he said.

He said that a meeting of BJP’s State Office Bearers and Core committee was held on Monday, who have decided to take up this issue with the Central government through various mediums.

“We discussed how diversion will affect Goa. Five Wildlife sanctuaries will be affected. Hence, we want to protect the identity of Goa. Central government should withdraw the approval given to DPR. We will send the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J. P. Nadda,” he said.

Tanawade said that they have taken a resolution stating that till the Supreme court gives order over the pending cases, no action should be taken with regard to diversion of water.

He said that the BJP supports the decisions taken by the state government. The Goa cabinet on Monday had decided to meet Prime Minister Modi and other ministers concerned over the issue and also to issue notices to Karnataka under Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly diverting water from wildlife sanctuaries.

He said that they have asked the local bodies headed by BJP to take resolution appealing to withdraw approval of DPR and no action should be taken till the Supreme Court decides on the matters.

Criticising the opposition, Tanawade said that though Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had invited them to attend ‘all parties meeting’ on Monday, they remained absent.

