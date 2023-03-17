INDIA

Goa capital to achieve ‘Solar City’ goal: CM Sawant

To achieve sustainable development goals, the government has decided to declare capital city Panaji as ‘Solar City’ by generating 88 MW solar power in next two years, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

He urged the residential and government buildings and commercial establishments to use their rooftops to install solar panels.

“We want the support of the public to achieve this goal. Residential buildings, government buildings and commercial establishments can use their rooftops to install solar panels,” he said.

“We can get success only if the public supports this decision. They will get a 40 per cent subsidy from the central government and 10 per cent from the state. Our concerned departments have taken initiative to make Panaji a solar city,” he said.

He said that in the next two years, 88 MW solar power can be generated in the city by installing solar power generating units.

Sawant said that casinos and other commercial establishments where rooftop solar power generation is not possible, can install solar power generation panels at any other place and the power generated by them will be transferred to the grid.

He reiterated that it is important that the public support the decision and only then the Panaji can be made 100 per cent solar energy. “We are also spreading awareness of this scheme,” Chief Minister Sawant said.

