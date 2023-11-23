Goa Child Rights body concerned over rise in sexual assaults, issues recommendations

Stating that there is alarming rise in sexual assaults on children in Goa, Peter F. Borges, chairperson of Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) has recommended for enforcement of POCSO Act, 2012 in Educational Institutions.

“The alarming rise in sexual assaults on children in Goa, within the premises of schools and no action or delayed action, being reported in schools, are distressing incidents that highlight the urgent need for comprehensive measures to tackle this pervasive issue,” Borges said.

Speaking to IANS, he said that recommendations have been sent to the education department, so that the measures can be taken.

“The students in schools who are focused on learning, growing, and building their futures, are instead subjected to appalling acts of violence and trauma. There is outright abuse of power and trust that both the child and the parents put in the school and those working in any capacity within these schools,” he further said.

“It is imperative that Directorate of Education acknowledge the gravity of the problem, confront the harsh reality, and direct the school authorities to act decisively and quickly when faced with a complaint of child sexual abuse, to ensure the safety and well-being of the children.”

“Under Section 44 Rule 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, the Commission is solely empowered, in addition to the functions assigned to it under the Act, to monitor the provisions of the Act. In exercise of this function, the Commission has proposed amendments to the existing circular on POCSO by the Directorate of Education after consultation with stakeholders in the child protection system,” Borges said.

