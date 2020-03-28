Goa CM assures on grocery, medicine shortages

Panaji, March 30 (IANS) To fight food shortage, the Goa government, here on Monday, allowed restaurants to operate kitchens for the home-delivery of food. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said steps were being taken to address the medicine shortage caused by the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to the media, Sawant said migrants workers, housed at special camps by the state government, had been allowed to go to their homes or tenements, but were not allowed to leave Goa.

“We are ensuring food and grocery supplies to stores and making every effort to maintain the food chain,” Sawant said.

On medicine shortage, he said, “The Director of the Food and Drug Administration is discussing the issue with wholesalers for availability of medicines and keeping drug stores open,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said Rs 52 crore was being diverted from the District Mineral Fund towards fighting Covid-19 crisis.

On the criticism of deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for law and order duties, he said it would not be withdrawn as “some people needed disciplining”.

