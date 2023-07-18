INDIA

Goa CM assures to install CCTV’s in govt schools

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday informed that his government intends to install CCTV cameras in government schools across Goa for the safety of children.

Sawant, while replying to question raised by BJP’s Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar, said that around 79 schools will be installed with CCTV cameras.

Salkar had raised the issue in regards to safety of school going children.

Earlier in January 2013, a 7-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a school toilet in Vasco-South Goa.

BJP government was then criticised by political parties and people of the state.

Subsequent to this incident, Education Department had issued circulars asking school managements to take measures. One of the vital measures suggested was to install CCTV cameras.

“Unknown persons shall not be allowed to meet students. Whenever parents or guardians are permitted to meet their wards in school premises during school hours adequate scrutiny and meeting arrangements has to be done by the school,” circular issued in January, 17, 2013, stated.

“The lady teacher shall accompany the girl students when they go out of the school campus for competitions, sports and school excursion,” it further said.

2023071841422

