Goa CM, BJP hail Budget, Congress slams it

Panaji, July 5 (IANS) The BJP in Goa welcomed the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech on Friday, calling it a “budget for New India” even as the main opposition party in Goa, Congress, said the Budget was “lacklustre”.

While Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also tweeted saying the Budget “fulfils the aspirations of every section of society”, state Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Narendra Sawaikar said the Budget represented national aspirations.

“The Goa BJP welcomes the Budget. This is for New India. People from all segments of life stand to benefit, while it also brings tax relief for the common man,” Sawaikar said, adding the Budget would help India in realizing its target of becoming a $ 5 trillion economy.

When asked if the BJP, which has promised to restart the banned mining industry in Goa, was disappointed to see no reference to the state’s mining sector, Sawaikar said: “We all want to resolve the mining industry at the earliest”.

In its pre-Budget requests made to the Union Finance Ministry, the state government had requested a financial relief package for workers and small businessmen who are affected by the ban on the mining industry.

The Congress has, meanwhile, called the budgetary announcements as a lacklustre exercise. “There is nothing new in the Budget. The government appears to have no plan to tackle unemployment and has paid lip-service to the youth, farm sector”, said leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar.

–IANS

maya/prs